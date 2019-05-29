Help Reclaim 13 fight to end sexual exploitation of children at Downers Grove 5K

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Could 13 be your lucky number? Reclaim 13 hopes so. Their annual Love>Fear 5K Run Walk steps off this weekend in west suburban Downers Grove.
The child-friendly event helps raise funds for the organization, which works to free children from sexual exploitation.
Reclaim 13 Director of Development Amy Adler and Love>Fear 5K Run Walk Race Director Mary D'Amico joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about the organization's mission and how people can get involved.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Dunham Road in Downers Grove. Pets and strollers are welcome! A party will be held at the end, with food and drinks.
To find out more, visit www.relaim13.org.
