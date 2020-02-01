chicago proud

Celebrate Black History Month in Chicago with these local ideas

February is Black History Month, and people around the country will be celebrating the achievements of the African American community all month long.

There are several events taking place in Chicago. The founder and CEO of Thank God It's Natural, Chris-Tia Donaldson, joined ABC7 Chicago to share ways to celebrate Black History Month.

1. Pop-up R&B Yoga
When: Sunday, Feb. 9
Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: 1320 Beer Wine Spirits, 1340 W. Madison St., Chicago
Link: eventbrite.com/e/unwine-sunday-funday-rb-soul-flow-tickets-90905612133

2. "This Is Only a Test," Beauty & Bubbles Galentine's Day Book Signing
When: Thursday, Feb. 13
Hours: 6-8 p.m.
Where: 2021 W. Fulton St., Chicago

Link: eventbrite.com/e/beauty-bubbles-galentines-day-mixer-tickets-92212561253

3. "The Photograph" Movie Screening
When: Sunday, Feb. 9
Hours: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Roosevelt Collection, 150 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago

4. Girl Power Songs
When: Sunday, Feb. 23
Hours: noon-2 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West, Chicago

Link: eventbrite.com/e/black-women-black-history-a-childrens-black-history-month-celebration-tickets-86589897715

5. The March VR Exhibit
When: Friday, Feb. 28 through November 2020
Where: DuSable Museum of African American History
Link: dusablemuseum.org

6. Brunch at Taste 222
Where: 222 N. Canal St., Chicago
Link: taste222chicago.com

To learn more about Thank God It's Natural visit christiadonaldson.com.
