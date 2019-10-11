Community & Events

Hillary Clinton honored in hometown at 'Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge' exhibit preview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Secretary of State and Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton returns home to Park Ridge Friday.

She's a special guest previewing a new exhibit opening at the Park Ridge Historical Society.

The exhibit called "Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge" will feature Clinton and three other women from Park Ridge who made an impact on society.

The event will take place at the historic Pickwich Theater, where Clinton and her childhood friends used to visit to see movies. A new documentary chronicling Clinton's experiences in Park Ridge will also premiere at the event.

The exhibit is set to open in the spring of 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagopark ridgehillary rodham clintonu.s. & worldhillary clintonwomen of distinctionwomen
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Calumet City mall to reopen after 2 injured in drive-by shooting
Man hurt in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run, police search for driver
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
2,411 total fetal remains discovered in abortion doc's belongings : AG
Indiana sports betting draws $34.5M in 1st month
How to avoid donation scams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Show More
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy with isolated storms, plunging temperatures Friday
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Boy sent flying into windshield when bus driver slams on brakes
Chicago police routinely monitor gang funerals
More TOP STORIES News