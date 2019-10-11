Community & Events

Hillary Clinton honored in hometown at 'Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge' exhibit preview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Secretary of State and Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton returns home to Park Ridge Friday.

She's a special guest previewing a new exhibit opening at the Park Ridge Historical Society.

The exhibit called "Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge" will feature Clinton and three other women from Park Ridge who made an impact on society.

The event will take place at the historic Pickwick Theater, where Clinton and her childhood friends used to visit to see movies. A new documentary chronicling Clinton's experiences in Park Ridge will also premiere at the event.

The exhibit is set to open in the spring of 2020.
