Hispanic American Heritage Month celebration kicks off in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Hispanic American Heritage Month celebration kicked off in Chicago on Thursday.Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White hosted the event at the Thompson Center in the Loop.The celebration pays tribute to the accomplishments of the Hispanic American community across Illinois.Miguel Cervantes, who stars as the lead role in Broadway in Chicago's "Hamilton," was honored Thursday.ABC7's Rob Elgas served as an emcee at the event, and he even received a personalized license plate.