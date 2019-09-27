Community & Events

Hispanic American Heritage Month celebration kicks off in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Hispanic American Heritage Month celebration kicked off in Chicago on Thursday.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White hosted the event at the Thompson Center in the Loop.

The celebration pays tribute to the accomplishments of the Hispanic American community across Illinois.

Miguel Cervantes, who stars as the lead role in Broadway in Chicago's "Hamilton," was honored Thursday.

ABC7's Rob Elgas served as an emcee at the event, and he even received a personalized license plate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsloopchicagohamiltoneventsbroadway in chicagohispanic
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA Red Line service partially resumes after woman fatally struck at Jarvis station
Shooting threats shut down 2 west suburban schools
Mexican theater group set to perform in Chicago denied entry into US
Pilsen fitness studio, health organization helps community live longer, healthier lives
CTU counting votes on whether to authorize teachers strike
FBI conducts raids in 2 southwest suburban villages, visits 3rd
CTA to shut down part of Blue Line service for 9 days
Show More
Man trapped in suburban steel plant's machinery dies: police
Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up, acting intel boss testifies
Video shows shooting of SW Side store clerk; Suspect in custody
DoorDash says data breach affects nearly 5 million users
Lightfoot joins immigrant rights rally against recent ICE raids
More TOP STORIES News