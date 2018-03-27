EASTER

Homeless kids to receive donated Easter baskets

EMBED </>More Videos

Fifty homeless children will have a sweet Easter this weekend thanks to sweet treats and toys bundled in Chicago's Mt. Greenwood neighborhood. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Fifty homeless children will have a sweet Easter this weekend thanks to treats and toys bundled in Chicago's Mt. Greenwood neighborhood.

Sixth grade students from Queen of Martyrs School teamed up with Mercy Circle senior residents, stuffing Easter eggs and other small gifts into drawstring bags.

"Some candy and toothbrushes and toothpaste," pointed out sixth grader Kaylie Quinn, looking through one of the bags.

Quinn and her classmates also hand-painted "kindness rocks." Hers said "dream" and "joy." She hopes that "when they're down use it a as a reminder that they're loved and they should dream big."

Classmate Dominic Polselli's rock says "have faith."

He wants the homeless children benefiting to "know that people love them."

The Easter baskets will be donated to Margaret's Village shelters-invaluable gifts for kids whose families have no home.

"Somebody is thinking about them and lets them know that they're not forgotten. They are valued and can just be a kid," said Margaret's Village Executive Director Angela Hicks.

Alderman Matt O'Shea (19th Ward), who helped organize this second-annual event, sees a great opportunity for everyone involved to benefit.

"The seniors know they're not forgotten, they're cared for. I think it's great for the kids to experience it to know that they can interact with seniors, make them feel good and do a good deed," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsdonationseasterholidayhomelessChicagoMt. Greenwood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EASTER
Video of girl's terrified reaction to Easter bunny goes viral
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
Chicagoans celebrate Easter amid cold weather
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Arlington Park Easter egg hunt
More easter
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News