Honor Ride Chicago supports America's healing heroes

All while raising funds for Project Hero.
Project Hero is a national nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives.
The event, starting and finishing at Evanston Subaru in Skokie, is a self-paced, noncompetitive bike ride highlighted by hand cycles, recumbent cycles, custom tandems and traditional road bikes.
Riders will follow scenic, bike-friendly routes ranging from 18 to 50 miles.
For more information about Honor Ride Chicago, visit www.evanstonsubaru.com/honorridechicago.htm
Event Information: 6th Annual Honor Ride Chicago
Date: Sunday, June 9
- Hours: 8 a.m. - Noon
Address: 3340 Oakton St., Skokie
Admission: Registration fee, free to watch