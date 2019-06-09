Community & Events

Honor Ride Chicago supports America's healing heroes

By Rachel Davis
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The 2019 Chicago Honor Ride invites hundreds of cyclists of all ages and ability levels to ride alongside America's healing heroes on Sunday, June 9th.

All while raising funds for Project Hero.

Project Hero is a national nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery and resilience in their daily lives.

The event, starting and finishing at Evanston Subaru in Skokie, is a self-paced, noncompetitive bike ride highlighted by hand cycles, recumbent cycles, custom tandems and traditional road bikes.

Riders will follow scenic, bike-friendly routes ranging from 18 to 50 miles.

For more information about Honor Ride Chicago, visit www.evanstonsubaru.com/honorridechicago.htm

Event Information: 6th Annual Honor Ride Chicago

Date: Sunday, June 9

  • Hours: 8 a.m. - Noon

    Address: 3340 Oakton St., Skokie

    Admission: Registration fee, free to watch
