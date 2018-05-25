COMMUNITY & EVENTS

House Music Festival dances through Millennium Park Saturday

The annual House Music Festival will take place Saturday in Millennium Park. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The annual House Music Festival will take place Saturday in Millennium Park. The free festival will feature dozens of DJs mixing up different beats.

Chicago is the birthplace of house music and ingrained in the city's culture heritage.

DJ Ron Caroll and David Chavez, the festival's spokesperson stopped by ABC7 studios to talk about this year's festival and performers.

Millennium Park has new security measures in place this summer including a security perimeter and bag check for all concerts and events at the park. Alcohol may not be brought in to the House Music Festival.

House Music Festival
Millennium Park
Saturday, May 26
12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Free Admission
For more information visit: ChicagoHouseMusicFestival.us
