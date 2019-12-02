Hundreds of volunteers decorate South Side homes for the holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of volunteers spread holiday cheer Sunday by decorating homes throughout Chicago's South Side.
Volunteers joined the nonprofit My Block, My Hood, My City for the "Be A Part Of The Light" event Sunday.
Volunteers gathered in the Chatham neighborhood and decorated homes all along King Drive with holiday lights.
They also gave out gifts.
The group hopes to decorate 250 homes this holiday season.
