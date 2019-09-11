Hundreds honor fallen Chicago police officers at Gold Star Families Memorial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds came together to honor fallen Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty at the Gold Star Families Memorial near Soldier Field Tuesday night. It is the 15th year the event has been held.A procession honored the officers and their families, and the names and faces of more than 500 Chicago police officers who lost their lives were on display.Three officers were added to the Gold Star Families Memorial this year.Officer Samuel Jimenez died saving lives while responding to a shooting at Mercy Hospital. Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary died on the Metra tracks responding to a call of shots fired, struck by a train as they searched for a suspect.Every name of every officer on the memorial was read aloud Tuesday night, a tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.