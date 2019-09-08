Hundreds march in Lake County to raise awareness of suicide among military veterans

Hundreds of people marched while carrying 20-pound backpacks Saturday to raise awareness of suicide among military veterans.It's the third year for the 'Ruck March' in Lake County, Illinois.According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, an average of 20 veterans take their own lives each day.The march works to raise awareness in hopes of reducing that number and honoring those lost to suicide.Organizers said the money raised will go to the Lake County Veterans and Family Services Foundation.