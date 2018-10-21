COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Ice Castles to transform Lake Geneva, Wisconsin into frozen fantasy land

Ice Castles are transforming Lake Geneva, Wisconsin into a frozen fantasyland this winter.

The life-size frozen playgrounds are created entirely by hand. Artisans grow 10,000 icicles each day and arrange them throughout the ice castles to provide a framework before spraying them with water. Over time, the icicles just get absorbed into the rest of the ice.

Each ice castle is made up of one giant piece of ice that weighs more than 25,000,000 pounds and takes up a little over an acre. Color-changing LED lights are embedded within the ice to illuminate the castles at night and twinkle to music.

The winter wonderland includes ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations.

While an exact opening date depends on the weather, the attraction is expected to open by the end of December.

This year, Ice Castles are being installed in five other locations across North America: Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; and Edmonton, Canada.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit icecastles.com.
