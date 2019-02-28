March 9 will be the final day that the Ice Castles are expected to be open to the public. The Ice Castles opened on January 23, and tens of thousands of people have toured them.
WATCH: Ice Castles now open in Lake Geneva
"Despite several weather setbacks, this season in Lake Geneva has been a success," said Ryan Davis, Ice Castles CEO. "With spring and Daylight saving time just around the corner, winter is coming to an end and so must our season."
The life-size frozen playgrounds are created entirely by hand and opened to the public last week. Artisans grow 10,000 icicles each day and arrange them throughout the ice castles to provide a framework before spraying them with water. Over time, the icicles just get absorbed into the rest of the ice.
Each ice castle is made up of one giant piece of ice that weighs more than 25,000,000 pounds and takes up a little over an acre. Color-changing LED lights are embedded within the ice to illuminate the castles at night and twinkle to music.
The winter wonderland includes ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towering ice formations.
This year, Ice Castles are being installed in five other locations across North America: Midway, Utah; Dillon, Colorado; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; and Edmonton, Canada.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit icecastles.com.