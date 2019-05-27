Former Marine fills iconic Iwo Jima's Mount Suribachi flag with survivor's signatures

Next month marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day and next February marks the same for Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest battles in U.S. military history.John Beele was given a flag nearly a quarter century ago. On it is the iconic picture of Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima's Mount Suribachi. Over the years Beele, a Marine, has decided to add to the flag."To fill in the blank space, just a part of history, and then it took on a life of its own," Beele said.Beele has spent all these years filling the blank space with signatures, only from those who were on Iwo Jima. Roughly 250 names and counting from across the country. Among them the late Associated Press photographer, Joe Rosenthal, who took the famous photo, signing the flag: "With respect and admiration for the Marines of Iwo Jima."It's just so emotional. Everybody who sees it. They can't you know. It's become my mission Paul. It's become my mission," Beele said.There is still blank space on the flag for those who survived Iwo Jima's terrible toll. Don Farnham is one of them, who was just a kid when the Marines landed on Iwo."In my five man forward observer team, three were killed and one was wounded," Farnham said. "I didn't get a scratch. You were a lucky man. Somebody up there was looking over me."Farnham has since added his signature to this piece of history, a signing witnessed by other vets. Young faces meet the old breed, sharing stories and a special bond in service and song.Military museums, including the Marines, have expressed interest in one day permanently displaying the flag. Until that day, John Beele is intent on continuing his mission. There are still Iwo Jima survivors out there and still space for their names.