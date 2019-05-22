Triton College offers workshop series to assist military veterans' with graduation, employment rate

The Deployment to Employment series is supported by a grant from Alliant Credit Union, as part of the Veterans College Completion Initiative, which aims to increase college graduation rates and livable wage employment for current student veterans and other veterans from throughout the area.
The goal of this program is to help veterans to transition from active duty back to civilian life with access to resources they may not normally receive. Thanks to the grant, these events are completely free for attendees.
A brief overview of these workshops can be found below:
"Deployment to Employment" series at Triton College (2 events)
Triton College - Room B/204
2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove, Ill. 60171
FREE for all attendees - RSVP to or (708) 456-0300, Ext. 3789
- Designed to help veterans and military personnel transition into civilian life and equip them with skills that will help them enter and succeed in the workforce.
- Open to all active duty military, reservists, guardsman, veterans and military family members.
"Employment Bootcamp" - Tuesday, May 28, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Resume writing workshops, job interview coaching, linked profile workshops, keynote speaker, complimentary headshots.
"Deployment to Employment Job Fair" - Thursday, June 6, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- More than 50 area employers hiring for a variety of jobs and industries: Avis, O'Hare Airport, Hines V.A. Hospital, Brookfield Zoo and many more.
- Breakout sessions focused on securing state and federal employment.
If you are unable to attend the events listed above. Johnson says Triton College offers other services specifically for veterans. In 2015, the college opened a veterans' resource center on campus-a dedicated space for veterans to share in fellowship and receive additional services.
The college also holds appreciation days, panels and other industry specific job fairs for veterans in the area.
For more information on the Deployment to Employment series, you can contact Jaquelinegordon@triton.edu. If you would like more information on national resources for veterans visit Veteran Services at www.va.gov.