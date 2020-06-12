Community & Events

2020 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs cancelled due to COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker issued an Executive Order calling the 2020 Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs.

"The Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs have been some of my favorite opportunities to celebrate our agricultural communities and the residents who make Illinois so exceptional," Pritzker said in a statement. "But it's because the fairs are such a treasure to so many thousands of people that my administration, like those of our neighboring Midwestern states, must make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 State Fairs in light of the risk posed by COVID-19. This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts: we have to prioritize keeping our people safe. Our state fairs are unmatched across the nation, and I look forward to gathering again to showcase the best of Illinois when it is safe to do so."

The annual State Fairs, which attracted over 600,000 visitors in 2019, are slated to return in August 2021.

The 2021 Illinois State Fair will run from August 12th-August 22nd. The 2021 Du Quoin State Fair is scheduled for August 27th-September 6th.
