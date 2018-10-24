Illinois, Greater Chicago Food Depository distributing free milk to low-income families, individuals

The Illinois Department of Human Services and the Greater Chicago Food Depository have partnered to distribute free milk to families at local IDHS offices. Milk will be distributed from October 23 through March 2019.IDHS customers will be able to pick up milk in the parking lots of the six participating local offices during the six-month period. Food Depository trucks and vans will be located in IDHS office parking lots for two-hour periods on select dates each month. There is no need for IDHS customers to visit the office in order to receive the milk. They can go directly to the truck or van in the parking lot."We're excited about this opportunity to get free milk out to our customers. We hope this will help their food budgets go a little further," said IDHS Secretary, James Dimas. "Our partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository allows us to ensure the milk is being distributed safely and efficiently."Milk will be available in skim, 1%, 2% and whole varieties dependent on availability. Customer volume will determine how many half-gallons can be distributed to each family. Any IDHS customer is eligible to receive the milk."Among families we serve, fresh milk is one of the most in-demand grocery items," said Kate Maehr, Executive Director and CEO of the Food Depository. "This public-private collaboration between IDHS and the Food Depository will allow us to provide our neighbors with nutritious USDA milk throughout the fall and winter months."The milk is provided by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) under The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).Participating IDHS Offices:South Suburban, 3301 Wireton Rd., Blue Island, IL 604729 a.m.-12 p.m.Every Thursday through March 28West Suburban, 2701 West Lake Street, Melrose Park, IL 601609 a.m.-12 p.m.1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month through March 20Northwest FCRC, 4105 West Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 606519 a.m.-11 a.m.2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month through March 26, with the exceptions of Dec. 25 and Feb. 12Lower North FCRC, 2650 West Fulton, Chicago, IL 6061212 p.m.-1 p.m.2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month through March 26Roseland FCRC, 11203 South Ellis, Chicago, IL 606289 a.m.-12 p.m.2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month through March 27Calumet Park, 839 W. 119th St., Chicago, IL 606439 a.m.-12 p.m.1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month through March 19 with the exceptions of Nov. 6 and Jan. 1Volunteers are needed to assist with milk distributions. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit chicagosfoodbank.org to sign up.