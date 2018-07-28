COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Signature Breakfast

The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC) is hosting an event for small business owners and entrepreneurs. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC) is hosting an event for small business owners and entrepreneurs. The 2018 Make the Connection! IHCC Signature Breakfast takes place Thursday, August 2 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago.

Omar Duque joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the upcoming breakfast.
Make the Connection! IHCC Signature Breakfast
Date: August 2nd, 2018
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Address: Marriott Marquis Chicago, 2121 S. Prairie Avenue Chicago IL
Ticket Prices: $150
Deadline to register: Day of the breakfast
Tickets can be purchased at https://events.bizzabo.com/maketheconnection
