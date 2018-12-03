COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Illinois to mark bicentennial with Navy Pier bash

The Land of Lincoln just reached a huge milestone.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois became a state on December 3, 1818, making Monday our 200th birthday!

There will be a celebration tonight at Navy Pier, starting off with a national anthem rendition by someone who will be very familiar to Blackhawks fans, Jim Cornelison.

There will also be a salute to Abraham Lincoln, with 'Hamilton in Chicago' star Miguel Cervantes performing a 'Gettysburg Address Rap."

That won't be the only musical performance. Live acts include Chicago blues great Buddy Guy.

It's all happening at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier Monday 7:30 p.m.

