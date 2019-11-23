Community & Events

Illumination: Tree Lights returns to Morton Arboretum

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Celebrating its seventh year, many fan favorites are back this weekend in this can't miss attraction at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

Illumination: Tree Lights is a one-mile paved path with interactive lighting effects that highlight the beauty of trees in the fall and winter.

The exhibition opens Saturday and runs until January 5.

This year's event will debut a new route and expanded pathway.

Illumination tickets range from $18 to $23 for adults and $10 to $15 for children.

For more on the Morton Arboretum and Illumination head to: www.mortonarb.org.
