Illumination: Tree Lights returns to Morton Arboretum

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Celebrating its seventh year, many fan favorites are back this weekend in this can't miss attraction at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.Illumination: Tree Lights is a one-mile paved path with interactive lighting effects that highlight the beauty of trees in the fall and winter.The exhibition opens Saturday and runs until January 5.This year's event will debut a new route and expanded pathway.Illumination tickets range from $18 to $23 for adults and $10 to $15 for children.For more on the Morton Arboretum and Illumination head to: www.mortonarb.org