Community & Events

International art exhibit 'Colors of Peace' features drawings from Chicago area kids

ROME, Italy (WLS) -- Drawings from children in the Chicago area are being shown off at the Coliseum in Rome, Italy.

The exhibit is called "Colors of Peace" and it's made up 7,000 drawings from students in more than 30 countries.

Colors of Peace is the world's largest exhibition of children's peace-drawings from the most countries.

This international event began three years ago in response to a call from the United Nations' for communities worldwide to celebrate the UN International Day of Peace on September 21.

The drawings will be on display at the Coliseum until Sept. 29.
