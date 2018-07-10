COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $2,302,547

EMBED </>More Videos

The mcHenry VFW will hold a Queen of Hearts drawing worth more than $2 million Tuesday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
McHENRY, Ill. (WLS) --
The jackpot in the McHenry VFW's Queen of Hearts drawing rolled over for another week Tuesday.

The prize now stands at $2,302,547.

At the VFW Post 4600, some bought tickets by the dozen to have a chance at the jackpot.

"That's all anybody talks about. It's 'Are you going, are you going? Did you get your numbers?'" said Antioch resident Julia Hodzic.

The jackpot has been rolling over for several weeks.

"We expect to do over $200,000 in sales between this week alone," said Post 4600 Commander Dwanr Lungren.

The winner of the raffle will take home 60 percent of the proceeds after taxes. The remaining funds will be split between the next raffle and the VFW.

"It gives us the opportunity which we haven't had in many years to be able to fix up electricity, to fix up the kitchen," Lungren said. "In addition to the repairs, it also allows us to continue other veteran's programs too."

Raffle participants told ABC7 Chicago that everyone wins because the money goes to an organization that does so much for veterans and the community.

"The more that we can do to support them and support this organization, the more they can do to support the people on the outside and the community and everything," said Beth Gollehon of Lincoln Hills.

Tickets for the drawing must be purchased at the McHenry VFW, but participants do not have to be present to win.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsjackpotMcHenry
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
Visitation held for 'Mayor of Englewood' Hal Baskin, funeral Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News