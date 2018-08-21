Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504

The nearly $4.3 million jackpot for the Queen of Hearts game at McHenry VFW Post 4600 is still up for grabs.Last-minute players are still stopping in for the weekly game. A drawing is held every Tuesday at 8 p.m."That's all anybody talks about. It's 'Are you going, are you going? Did you get your numbers?'" said Antioch resident Julia Hodzic.The jackpot has been rolling over for several weeks.The winner of the raffle will take home 60 percent of the proceeds after taxes. The remaining funds will be split between the next raffle and the VFW."It gives us the opportunity which we haven't had in many years to be able to fix up electricity, to fix up the kitchen," Post 4600 Commander Dwane Lungren said. "In addition to the repairs, it also allows us to continue other veteran's programs too."Raffle participants told ABC7 Chicago that everyone wins because the money goes to an organization that does so much for veterans and the community."The more that we can do to support them and support this organization, the more they can do to support the people on the outside and the community and everything," said Beth Gollehon of Lincoln Hills.Tickets for the drawing must be purchased at the McHenry VFW, but participants do not have to be present to win.Check out this video to learn how to play.