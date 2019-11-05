babies

Ping Pong Ball helps NICU baby families park through the Jackson Chance Foundation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parking downtown can add up quickly and one local mom is on a mission to make life a little bit easier for families with NICU babies.

Carrie Meghie was once one of those families after he son Jackson spent weeks in NICU. Knowing the struggles parents go through during that tough time inspired her to find a way to help.

Meghie decided to start the Jackson Chance Foundation to pay for parking for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Lurie Children's Hospital.

To help fund her program, the foundation is hosting the 7th annual Ping Pong Ball November 14th at the Saint Jane Hotel.

You can play in the ping-pong tournament or just attend the event!

Tickets are $150 dollars and money goes towards helping families park at Lurie's.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://www.jacksonchance.org.
