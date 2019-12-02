Generous residents helped fill Jeeps with children's toys to make the holidays brighter for those in need this year.
Those in the spirit of giving flocked from all over the area to attend the 7th annual Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots event on Sunday.
The toy-filled Jeeps made their way from Arlington Heights to Johnsburg, where the drivers enjoyed a party and donated the gifts to Toys for Toys.
Chicago-area Jeep owners fill cars with new toys to donate to children in need
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More