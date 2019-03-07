Community & Events

Jewel-Osco opens new grocery store in Woodlawn

A new full-service grocery store opened in the Woodlawn neighborhood for the first time in more than 40 years Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new Jewel-Osco opened in Chicago's South Side Thursday morning.

The grocery store is located at 6014 South Cottage Grove, in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

This is Woodlawn's first new full-service grocery store in more than 40 years.

Woodlawn is currently considered by some to be a food desert, defined as an area with low access to fruit, vegetables, and healthy food options.

The new grocery store will help residents who have clamored for an option since Treasure Island closed in October.

The grocery store has created 300 jobs, over 200 of those jobs went to Woodlawn residents.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is scheduled to cut the ribbon on the new Jewel-Osco on Thursday morning.
