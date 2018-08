EMBED >More News Videos Runners and walkers hit the pavement for the annual ABC 7 Jim Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk.

It was almost a wash out with the rain, but the rain let up just in time for runners and walkers to hit the pavement for the annual ABC 7 Jim Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk.The race kicked off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Grant Park.The race honors our late colleague Jim Gibbons who died of leukemia and raises money for blood cancer research. The race raised approximately $100,000 to fund research and support families living with a leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, or myelodysplastic syndromes diagnosis.The Leukemia Research Foundation started in 1946 and has raised over $70 million for blood cancer research through events like this race.Medals were presented to the top three men's and women's winners .Men's winners:First Place: Roger Pinon, ChicagoSecond Place: Ryan Gooding, ChicagoThird Place: Owen Rennich, Ann Arbor, MichiganWomen's winners:First Place: Vanessa Righeimer, ChicagoSecond Place: Francesca Sikorski, Shorewood, IllinoisThird Place: Erika Oslakovic, ChicagoFor more information visit: Gibbons5k.com