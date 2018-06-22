COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Jim Gibbons 5K Run & 3K Walk raises $100K for Leukemia Research Foundation

EMBED </>More Videos

It was almost a wash out with the rain, but the rain let up just in time for runners and walkers to hit the pavement for the annual ABC 7 Jim Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk. (WLS)

By and Dionne Miller
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It was almost a wash out with the rain, but the rain let up just in time for runners and walkers to hit the pavement for the annual ABC 7 Jim Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk.

The race kicked off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Grant Park.
EMBED More News Videos

Runners and walkers hit the pavement for the annual ABC 7 Jim Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk.



The race honors our late colleague Jim Gibbons who died of leukemia and raises money for blood cancer research. The race raised approximately $100,000 to fund research and support families living with a leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, or myelodysplastic syndromes diagnosis.

The Leukemia Research Foundation started in 1946 and has raised over $70 million for blood cancer research through events like this race.
EMBED More News Videos

It was almost a wash out with the rain, but the race will go on Thursday evening.



Medals were presented to the top three men's and women's winners .

Men's winners:
First Place: Roger Pinon, Chicago
Second Place: Ryan Gooding, Chicago
Third Place: Owen Rennich, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Women's winners:

First Place: Vanessa Righeimer, Chicago
Second Place: Francesca Sikorski, Shorewood, Illinois
Third Place: Erika Oslakovic, Chicago

For more information visit: Gibbons5k.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsjim gibbonsrunningleukemiagrant parkLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News