Join the March for Babies at Grant Park

Making us Chicago Proud is an event that is fighting for healthy mothers and healthy babies.Sunday, April 28th, 2019 is the March for Babies, held by the March of Dimes.Date: April 28, 2019Hours: Registration begins at 7:30 AM. The march starts at 8:30 a.m.Address: Grant Park - Butler Field300 East Monroe, Chicago, IL 60601Admission/ Ticket Prices: FreeTo sign up, visit the March for Babies website