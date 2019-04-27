Making us Chicago Proud is an event that is fighting for healthy mothers and healthy babies.
Sunday, April 28th, 2019 is the March for Babies, held by the March of Dimes.
Name of event: March for Babies
Date: April 28, 2019
Hours: Registration begins at 7:30 AM. The march starts at 8:30 a.m.
Address: Grant Park - Butler Field
300 East Monroe, Chicago, IL 60601
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free
To sign up, visit the March for Babies website.
Join the March for Babies at Grant Park
