Joliet VFW gets new roof thanks to volunteers

The Cantigny VFW Post 367 in Joliet is called home by many veterans. But with a leaky roof and winter fast approaching, their building was in desperate need of repairs. The $15,000 price tag was out of reach.Then, VFW Post commander Lou Smith told Joliet District 1 councilman Larry Hug about the dire need to repair the roof.Councilman Hug began to organize by contacting Three Rivers Construction Alliance executive director Tom White, Will-Grundy building trades president Doc Gregory and roofers' Local #11 business manager Gary Menzel to hatch a plan to help the needy veterans."It was important to me to do this for the veterans who have done so much for the rest of us," Hug said."Our roof had been leaking in four places for the last three years," explained Commander Smith. "The roof should have been replaced five years ago but we couldn't afford the expense."Several organizations came through by donating money and building materials. Even volunteer contractors stepped forward to get the new roof installed.More than 30 roofers showed up at Post 367 earlier this month to give the historic building a brand new roof. All the labor and materials were donated free of charge thanks to local businesses, the Construction Alliance, and volunteers.Because of the generosity of others, Cantigny Post 367 will be around for another fifty years hosting wedding receptions, private parties and other events the community has relied on for decades."Our dreams have come true," said VFW Commander Smith, "through the generous donations of everyone who came out."