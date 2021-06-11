Juneteenth flag raising ceremony held in Forest Park ahead of holiday

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A flag-raising ceremony was held Monday ahead of Juneteenth in Forest Park.
The Illinois Juneteenth committee joined in village and Mayor Rory Hoskins for the ceremony.
The Juneteenth flag was created in 1997 and symbolizes freedom and justice for Black Americans and African Americans.
Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865, and is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
Governor JB Pritkzer is set to sign a bill that would make Illinois the fifth state in the nation to make Juneteenth a holiday.
An annual Juneteenth Pool Party as the Forest Park Aquatic Center will be held from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Registration is required.
