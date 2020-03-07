Community & Events

Jurassic Quest takes guests on a journey at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Families in the Chicago area can experience prehistoric times when Jurassic Quest takes over Navy Pier.

The event takes guests on a journey through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic Period and the Triassic period, with interactive experiences of what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds.

Safari Sarah and Tyson, the Baby T-Rex, gave ABC 7 Chicago viewers a look at what to expect at the Jurassic Quest event from Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $22 for seniors; $24 for kids and adults; and $38 for a kids VIP bracelet, which includes unlimited activities and rides.
