Keep cool next weekend at Sangria Festival Chicago

Sangria Festival Chicago returns to Humboldt Park Chicago August 18 and 19.

Mark and Stacey got a sneak peak of the Chicago Sangria Festival, which kicks off August 18-19 in Humboldt Park.

Mark and Stacey even mixed up a signature ABC7 Sangria that will be available at the festival.

Sangria Festival Chicago

August 18 & 19

Noon-10 p.m.

3021 W Division (in historic Humboldt Park)

Admission/Ticket Prices: $25-$65

Visit their website for more information.
