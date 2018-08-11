Keep cool next weekend at Sangria Festival Chicago

Mark and Stacey got a sneak peak of the Chicago Sangria Festival, which kicks off August 18-19 in Humboldt Park.
Mark and Stacey even mixed up a signature ABC7 Sangria that will be available at the festival.
Sangria Festival Chicago
August 18 & 19
Noon-10 p.m.
3021 W Division (in historic Humboldt Park)
Admission/Ticket Prices: $25-$65
Visit their website for more information.
