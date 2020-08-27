protest

Jacob Blake shooting protests: Kenosha demonstrations remain peaceful on 4th night since police shooting

By
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kenosha protests in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake remained under control Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Previous nights of protests have led to violence clashes between police and demonstrators, who are making their voices heard in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

A curfew went into effect at 7 p.m. Four nights in, protesters said they will not let up, they continued to circle the streets in Kenosha, to make their voices heard.

RELATED: Jacob Blake Shooting: Wisconsin officials name Kenosha officer who shot Blake
EMBED More News Videos

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, charged with murdering two people in Kenosha



"I'm not ready to live in a police state, and I'm not ready to let them take that away from me," Kenosha resident and protester Brietta Logan said.

Tezzaree Champion agreed.

"You shot that boy, and people got killed," Champion said. "Due to that incident we're still going to be out here even after curfew. You can bring the SWAT, bring Army."

Previous nights of protests have led to violent clashes between police and protesters, with buildings and trucks set on fire. On Tuesday night, two people were killed and another wounded in a shooting and an Antioch teenager is in custody for that shooting.

The protests came as more details are released on what led up to the shooting of Jacob Blake multiple times in the back by a Kenosha police officer.

RELATED: Antioch teen Kyle Rittenhouse in custody after fatal Kenosha protest shooting
EMBED More News Videos

We are learning more about a teenager suspected in a deadly shooting during the Kenosha riots.



The Wisconsin attorney general revealed a 911 call came in from a woman who said her boyfriend was present but was not supposed to be on the premises, officers tried to Taze Blake but he walked away and got to his vehicle.

Authorities also said Blake said he had a knife, which police did find in his car. Right now, the officers involved are on administrative leave pending the investigation.

WARNING: Disturbing video -- Kenosha police shooting caught on video


EMBED More News Videos

Video posted on social media Sunday show one officer grabbing the man's shirt from behind and then firing into the vehicle.



The U.S. Department of Justice also confirmed a federal civil rights investigation is underway. The FBI will be working with state investigators in Wisconsin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventskenoshapolice involved shootingprotestpolice shootingrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
Kenosha protesters take to streets 4th night in a row
CPS, CPD contract: Board votes to keep contract with police
Kenosha residents voice frustration over nights of violence, unrest
St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, defends show of guns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Laura moves inland with 110 mph winds
Antioch teen in custody after 3 shot, 2 fatally at Kenosha protest
Wisconsin officials name officer who shot Jacob Blake
2 teen girls stabbed, 1 fatally, in Englewood
Chicago OEMC holding public safety drill downtown Thursday
Chicago Weather: Hot, stray storms Thursday
State employee, Chicago mom can't juggle in-person work, remote learning
Show More
Lawsuit filed against driver after mother dragged to death in River North hit-and-run
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
1 million US workers file for unemployment, down by 98,000
New IL mask mandate for restaurant, bar patrons takes effect
Pedestrian struck by Metra UP-NW train on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News