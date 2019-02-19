BEER

Lake County Craft Beer Festival to be held in Grayslake

The Lake County Craft Beer Fest is this Saturday, February 23. It starts at 5pm at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It will be pouring inside this weekend as local craft brewers and home brewers from the Chicago area gather in one place.

The Lake County Craft Beer Festival is happening at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

Shannon Dunn, event coordinator, and Brendan Watters, co-founder of "Kings and Convicts" Brewery stopped by ABC7's studios on Tuesday to talk about the event.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. The event is 21 and over, and no babies will be admitted.

For more information, visit the Lake County Craft Beer Fest website.
