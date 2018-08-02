Lake Shore Drive reopens amid Chicago anti-violence march

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3871244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An anti-violence protest stepped off on Lake Shore Drive Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3871086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Protesters gathered ahead of an anti-violence march on Lake Shore Drive

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3871300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Participants in the anti-violence march on Lake Shore Drive discussed their reasons for marching Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3871166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Businesses in Wrigleyville reported fewer customers and safety concerns ahead of anti-violence protest

Lake Shore Drive reopened after being shut down by an anti-violence march Thursday afternoon. Demonstrators are now marching to Wrigley Field.More than 100 protesters spread out across both sides of Lake Shore Drive around 4:15 p.m. They began marched north up Lake Shore Drive before exiting and looping back around to Belmont Avenue. From there they will head west on Belmont to Clark Street, then north to Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs will be playing the San Diego Padres starting at 7:05 p.m.Chicago police said Lake Shore Drive was closed for a total of 35 minutes.There are rolling street closures in the area for the duration of the march.Eastbound traffic on West Addison Street is closed between North Racine Street and North Clark Street, police said.All traffic on Sheridan is closed from Belmont to Halsted. All traffic headed eastbound on Belmont will be diverted south, police said.There were several hundred police officers present as well. Police said the officers were there to protect the protester's rights as well as public safety.Organizers said many involved were prepared to get arrested."It's not a requirement to get arrested to be part of the march, but we are willing to. In the Kingsian, Ghandi mode, if you fill the jails up what do you do with the rest of us?" said Rev. Greg Livingston, co-organizer.Organizers want to bring the movement to fight the violence that is typically centered on the South and West sides of the city to the North Side. They're also calling for better schools and economic opportunity on the South and West sides.Antionio Brown is one of the demonstrators. He is marching with a picture of his son."My son was killed in 2015 on the Fourth of July. He was 7-year-old. So I'm really just tired of the senseless violence. I'm trying to do everything that I can do to keep his name alive," Brown said."Everything that I do for him, if it's positive it helps me get through what I have to get through," he added.Many of the demonstrators and organizers are sharply critical of Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration as well."It makes no sense, with all the money being spent, why is it that we can't reduce homicides by 75 percent in Chicago? Why is it that we can't have one year with under 100 homicides in Chicago?" asked co-organizer Tio Hardiman.At Wrigley Field there was a large police presence beginning in the morning and businesses prepared themselves for crowds. Some businesses boarded up windows, closed main entrances and upped security measures.Parents were notified to pick up their children early from nearby schools.The protest had an effect on the Cubs game too; ticket brokers said they were getting more calls from ticketholders asking them to sell their seats because they didn't want to deal with the traffic or demonstrators.Residents who live around Wrigley Field, however, said they support the marchers."We're gonna need to really get together and really stop this, because it's nonsense," said Prandle McCorkle, Lakeview resident.Police said they will not stand in the way of the protest, as long as it's peaceful.Organizers said the demonstrators will disperse once they've arrived at Wrigley Field, organizers said.Thursday morning march organizers sent out a message to the artists performing at Lollapalooza Thursday, asking them not to perform in solidarity with their cause.To plan ahead on how to avoid the congestion during the afternoon and evening rush hour, check out ABC7 Traffic Anchor Roz Varon's suggestions.