Lakeview mural dedicated on Mother's Day

Detroit artist Ouizi dedicates her latest mural "Urbs in Horto" in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood on Mother's Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new mural is on display and was dedicated to mothers Sunday in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

The mural featuring beautiful flowers in bloom was created by Detroit artist "Ouizi" Louise Jones.

"The title of this piece is 'Urbs in Horto,' and it's the city motto, and it features the city's official flower," said Jones.

Urbs in Horto is Latin for "City in a Garden" according to Ouizi's website.

The mural is displayed on the 3600-Block of North Southport Avenue.

The mural is part of an effort this year to unveil some 15 new public works of art across the Lakeview neighborhood.

As part of Sunday's mural dedication, flowers were handed out to mothers who walked by.
