Large-scale t-shirt celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday

A large-scale t-shirt is on display to celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new art installation is helping Chicago celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday.

A large-scale t-shirt featuring the iconic character is on display at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel.

Artist Amanda Ross-Ho created the shirt, which is exclusively on display in Chicago. The installation is a preview of a larger exhibition celebrating Mickey in New York City. That exhibit will open in November.

A reception with the artist was held Saturday at the hotel. The shirt will be on display in Chicago until October 25.

