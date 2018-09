Large-scale t-shirt celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday

A new art installation is helping Chicago celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday.A large-scale t-shirt featuring the iconic character is on display at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel.Artist Amanda Ross-Ho created the shirt, which is exclusively on display in Chicago. The installation is a preview of a larger exhibition celebrating Mickey in New York City. That exhibit will open in November.A reception with the artist was held Saturday at the hotel. The shirt will be on display in Chicago until October 25.For more information, click here