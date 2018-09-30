Large-scale t-shirt celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) --A new art installation is helping Chicago celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday.
A large-scale t-shirt featuring the iconic character is on display at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel.
Artist Amanda Ross-Ho created the shirt, which is exclusively on display in Chicago. The installation is a preview of a larger exhibition celebrating Mickey in New York City. That exhibit will open in November.
A reception with the artist was held Saturday at the hotel. The shirt will be on display in Chicago until October 25.
