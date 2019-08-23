Community & Events

Lawsuit wants Illinois panhandler laws declared unconstitutional

CHICAGO -- A new lawsuit wants a federal judge in Chicago to deem unconstitutional laws that let charity groups solicit money on roadway medians but that ban panhandlers from doing so.

A filing this week on behalf of two panhandlers argues Illinois law and a Downers Grove ordinance violate free-speech rights of the men.

A Wednesday ACLU statement cites plaintiff Michael Dumiak as saying he just wants to be able "to ask for help." He has been charged with panhandling on a raised median in Downers Grove.

The lawsuit says safety can't be a justification, noting fire departments that solicit contributions at the location aren't subject to tickets or arrest.

The defendants include Downers Grove and Illinois State Police. A message left for the village wasn't returned. A state police spokesman said he couldn't comment on pending litigation.
