Lawsuit wants Illinois panhandler laws declared unconstitutional

CHICAGO -- A new lawsuit wants a federal judge in Chicago to deem unconstitutional laws that let charity groups solicit money on roadway medians but that ban panhandlers from doing so.A filing this week on behalf of two panhandlers argues Illinois law and a Downers Grove ordinance violate free-speech rights of the men.A Wednesday ACLU statement cites plaintiff Michael Dumiak as saying he just wants to be able "to ask for help." He has been charged with panhandling on a raised median in Downers Grove.The lawsuit says safety can't be a justification, noting fire departments that solicit contributions at the location aren't subject to tickets or arrest.The defendants include Downers Grove and Illinois State Police. A message left for the village wasn't returned. A state police spokesman said he couldn't comment on pending litigation.