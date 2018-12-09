COMMUNITY & EVENTS

LEGO train show at Wheaton's Cantigny Park

Family members of all ages can enjoy this holiday tradition in Wheaton. Some 3.5 million LEGO bricks have been transformed into elaborate displays for the 16th annual LEGO Train show.

Family members of all ages can enjoy this holiday tradition in Wheaton. Some 3.5 million LEGO bricks have been transformed into elaborate displays for the 16th annual LEGO Train show.

Tim Caravia, social media coordinator with the Northern Illinois LEGO Train Club, told ABC7 more about this year's show and some of the amazing creations guests can check out.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a new and unwrapped toy for the Marine Toys for Tots drop boxes at the Cantigny Visitors Center.
