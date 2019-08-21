Les Turner ALS Foundation's ALS Walk for Life

The Les Turner ALS Foundation will host its annual ALS Walk for Life on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago. The 2-mile course winds along Chicago's lakefront and through the iconic stadium. With approximately 7,000 participants, the ALS Walk for Life is Chicagoland's largest gathering of the ALS community. Emceed by ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Phil Schwarz and Melissa McGurren from "Eric in the Morning Show" on 101.9 THE MIX, the event will feature food, music and children's activities.
Participants fundraise and walk as teams in honor or memory of a loved one with ALS. Since its inception in 2002, the ALS Walk for Life has raised approximately $14 million for the Les Turner ALS Foundation. The funds raised are crucial to ensuring no one living with ALS has to face the disease alone.
"We are proud to bring together the ALS community for such a significant celebration of hope and courage," said Andrea Pauls Backman, CEO of the Les Turner ALS Foundation. "The ALS Walk for Life unites us as one big family striving towards the same goals of providing the most comprehensive care to those affected by ALS and finding a cure for this disease."
ALS Walk for Life generous sponsors and media partners include: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, 303 Premium Protectants and Cleaners, Cytokinetics, Avexis, ITF Pharma, First Bank of Highland Park, National Seating and Mobility, NU Motion, Hill-Rom, Byline Bank, Corner Bakery, The Dolins Group, Health Technology Resources, Independence Plus, Mobility City, Prism Health Care Services, Sparkling Ice, 101.9 THE MIX and ABC7 Chicago.
Registration:
While there is no registration fee, the Les Turner ALS Foundation encourages participants to fundraise. Event day registration will open at 9:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to pre-register at www.ALSwalkforlife.org.
ALS:
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a terminal progressive disease that causes muscle weakness, difficulty speaking and swallowing, and generally, complete paralysis. Every 90 minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with ALS and every 90 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of ALS. While some symptoms are treatable, there is no known prevention or cure for ALS.
Les Turner ALS Foundation:
Founded in 1977, the Les Turner ALS Foundation is the leader in comprehensive ALS care in Chicagoland. Our individualized approach ensures each person living with the disease receives the best quality of care, and our local community of support provides their loved ones with answers and encouragement. Our Les Turner ALS Center at Northwestern Medicine is led by the most well-respected and successful clinicians and researchers in the field, advancing vital care and research in pursuit of life-enhancing treatments and a cure.
For more information, contact 847-679-3311 or visit www.ALSwalkforlife.org.
