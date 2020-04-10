CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several buildings across Chicago turned blue in support of the workers on the frontline fighting COVID-19.
Chicago joined many other cities across the city in lighting the skyline blue Thursday evening.
Soldier Field joined many other iconic buildings in Chicago lighting their facade blue.
Hundreds of buildings in New York, Texas, and Los Angeles were light blue in solidarity.
RELATED: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
Share your photos and videos of positive moments and gestures throughout our community during this crisis by tagging social media posts with #InThisTogether.
RELATED: #InThisTogether: Share your at-home adventures with ABC 7
'Light it Blue' campaign honors coronavirus frontline workers during crisis in Chicago
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News