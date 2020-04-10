coronavirus chicago

'Light it Blue' campaign honors coronavirus frontline workers during crisis in Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several buildings across Chicago turned blue in support of the workers on the frontline fighting COVID-19.

Chicago joined many other cities across the city in lighting the skyline blue Thursday evening.

Soldier Field joined many other iconic buildings in Chicago lighting their facade blue.

Hundreds of buildings in New York, Texas, and Los Angeles were light blue in solidarity.

RELATED: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact


Share your photos and videos of positive moments and gestures throughout our community during this crisis by tagging social media posts with #InThisTogether.

RELATED: #InThisTogether: Share your at-home adventures with ABC 7
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopchicagocoronaviruscoronavirus chicagohospitalsdoctorschicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
2nd Cook County Jail detainee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Summer events in Chicago may be canceled to stop COVID-19 spread, Pritzker says
Judge orders changes at Cook County Jail but no detainee release, despite COVID-19 risk
Family of Cook County Jail detainee who died of COVID-19 sues sheriff, county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd Cook County Jail detainee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Illinois may be 'bending the curve' in COVID-19 fight, Pritzker says
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Summer events in Chicago may be canceled to stop COVID-19 spread, Pritzker says
Teen hurt by bullet that entered Harvey home
Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19? What this means
Show More
CDC report shows how 1 person spread coronavirus in Chicago in Feb.
U.S. 'days away' from widespread coronavirus antibody testing
How to safely have workers in your home during COVID-19 pandemic
What to know about Illinois' 16,422 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cool, breezy Friday
More TOP STORIES News