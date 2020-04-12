Mayor Lightfoot calls Little Village smokestack implosion 'unacceptable'; development company cited

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6095339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch as an old concrete smokestack is imploded near 35th and Pulaski in Chicago's Little Village.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot said ain Chicago's Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood was unacceptable.A massive concrete smokestack came down Saturday morning at the old Crawford Coal Plant in Little Village, sending a cloud of dust into the air.The property owners, Hilco Redevelopment Partners, were issued an implosion permit to demolish the chimney, located near 35th Street and Pulaski Road at around 8 a.m.Community groups questioned whether it's considered essential work during a pandemic."Little Village residents are highly vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 for several reasons, a major one being air pollution," the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization said in a Facebook post.Lightfoot was joined by 22nd Ward Alderman Michael Rodriguez, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Buildings Judith Frydland Sunday morning in condemning the demolition, saying the permitted implosion was supposed to be controlled to contain dust."Clearly that didn't happen," Lightfoot said.The mayor issued a stop-work order at the site effective immediately and pending the outcome of a full review of the event; asked for an investigation into the city's regulatory approval process; and issued a directive to Hilco to conduct a full clean-up and removal of dust in the surrounding neighborhood. These actions are geared toward remediating the impact of Saturday's event and preventing a similar event in the future, she said."I'm here to say this is unacceptable. I would not tolerate it in my neighborhood, and we're not going to tolerate it here, either," Lightfoot said.While Hilco received the proper permitting to conduct the implosion, the promised precautions taken by the company were not adequate, and the resulting cloud of dust was a clear violation of Illinois pollution standards, city officials said. The city issued a citation against Hilco that will result in a fine. The CDPH is working to provide residents in the immediate vicinity with masks to protect against inhalation of dust and has launched an investigation, which includes obtaining and examining samples of the dust in the area. CDPH will be testing the air quality at the site and in the adjacent neighborhood.While this situation is under review, the Department of Buildings is halting any additional non-emergency demolitions throughout Chicago for the remainder of the week, while the city conducts a full review of standard procedures for the permitting and monitoring of the implosion process.Prior to the demolition, the company was required to notify neighbors of the project, and city departments worked closely with Rodriguez on community outreach, officials said. Hilco was also required to perform proper remediation of the smokestack to ensure no asbestos was present. CDPH has also completed multiple inspections throughout the demolition process to evaluate conditions."As with all demolition activity, the health and safety of the workers and local community is a top priority," Hilco Redevelopment Partners previously said in a notice.The Chicago Fire Department provided extra engines to help spray water on the site and reduce the amount of dust in the air.