'Lightscape' installation on State Street to be removed after 9 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Loop Alliance is removing "Lightscape" from State Street after nine years."Lightscape" was unveiled on Nov. 21, 2011 in the planter boxes on State Street from Lake to Van Buren streets. Each decorative cluster featured 50 to 100 energy-efficient LED lights as well as embedded speakers that broadcasted musical selections and special announcements as the lights changed patterns in synchronization with songs.The installation's design team was led by award-winning Chicago landscape architecture team, Site Design Group. State-of-the-art equipment was supplied by DesignLab and Traxon Technologies while Horizon Contractors installed the light and sound clusters on site.The installation will be replaced with something else, but no decisions have been made."'Lightscape' has become an integral, beloved part of State Street over the past decade, but we're excited to explore how this space can be used in a future version of State Street," said Michael Edwards, Chicago Loop Alliance president and CEO.The removal will not affect the electricity sources, and the downtown management organization will consider a replacement in line with its Elevate State plan, a corridor plan for State Street that was originally scheduled to be completed this year, but it was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19."Chicago Loop Alliance is focused on economic recovery of the Loop after COVID-19 dealt the central business district an unimaginable blow," said Kalindi Parikh, Chicago Loop Alliance director of planning. "In order to recover, the Loop needs people. Public art and placemaking projects will be an important factor in reactivating downtown, and planning for 'Lightscape' replacement that fits into our larger Elevate State plan is something we're very excited about."