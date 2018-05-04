COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Lincolnshire student finalist in Google doodle competition

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Suburban elementary student could have her artwork featured on Google's homepage. (WLS)

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) --
A North Suburban elementary student could have her artwork featured on Google's homepage.

Fourth-grader Insha Kittur's picture was chosen as the Illinois finalist from thousands of entries in the "Doodle 4 Google" competition.

Google representatives congratulated her during an assembly at her school, Half Day, in Lincolnshire.

This year's theme is "what inspires me."

Kittur's picture could be one of five chosen to be featured on the website.

Voting lasts two weeks and begins Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsgooglestudentscompetitionLincolnshire
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News