LISC announces winners of the Chicago Neighborhood Development Awards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- LISC Chicago is announcing the winners of the 2020 Chicago Neighborhood Development Awards (CNDA), which will be livestreamed virtually on May 6 and 7 in a program featuring special guests and star appearances.
The CNDA, in its 26th year, honors top community development projects and architectural achievements across the city. The show features Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Wilco's Jeff Tweedy, VEEP Actor Matt Walsh, Chicago PD Actor LaRoyce Hawkins, Chef Rick Bayless and a lineup of special guest appearances as well as
performances by local artists Reginald Robinson, Toronzo Cannon, Open the Circle, Mykele Deville, Ida Y Vuelta and Young Chicago Authors.
"The annual CNDA awards celebrate innovative design and top-quality architecture living alongside our values of inclusion, community voice and thoughtful design in community-led development," said Meghan Harte, Executive Director of LISC Chicago. "This year's virtual awards program provided a chance to celebrate the sense of community that drives our mission and the mission of our awardees, and I'm proud that we all came together, from the safety of our homes, to recognize the spirit and progress that are making Chicago a better city for its residents every day."
With the funds saved by holding a virtual rather than in-person event, LISC Chicago will award $75,000 in additional grants to up-and-coming community development projects throughout the
city.
Established in 1995, the CNDA was created to celebrate and honor the outstanding achievements in neighborhood real estate development, architectural design and community building, as well as the essential role that both non-profit and for-profit developers play in building healthier neighborhoods throughout Chicago.
The CNDA is the largest and most venerated celebration of the creativity and accomplishments that transform neighborhoods across the City. During the program, the CNDA will present seven community development awards, three Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Awards for Architectural Excellence in Community Design and two
awards for personal achievement to individuals. All award submissions were extensively reviewed by teams of judges.
The awards program will be co-hosted by Samantha Chatman and Val Warner of ABC7 Chicago News.
The 2020 CNDA winners are:
Polk Bros. Foundation Affordable Rental Housing Preservation Award: Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation for West Town Preservation
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Healthy Community Award: Enlace Chicago for Community Health Workers Health Equity Initiative
John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Creative Placemaking Award: El Paseo Community Garden
Outstanding For-Profit Real Estate Project Award: DL3 Realty and Terraco Real Estate for the Woodlawn Jewel-Osco
The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Award for Outstanding Non-Profit Neighborhood Real Estate Project: Accion Chicago and the Industrial Council of Nearwest Chicago for The Hatchery
The Chicago Community Trust Outstanding Community Plan Award: Austin Coming Together for the Austin Quality-of-Life Plan
The Woods Fund Chicago Power of Community Award: Southwest Organizing Project and Logan Square Neighborhood Association for the Parent Engagement Institute
The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Award for Architectural Excellence in Community Design, First Place: John Ronan Architects LLC for Independence Library & Apartments
The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Award for Architectural Excellence in Community Design, Second Place: JGMA and KLEO Art Residences
The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Award for Architectural Excellence in Community Design, Third Place: Landon Bone Baker Architects for La Casa Norte Foundation Center
CIBC Norman Bobbins Emerging Leader Award: Deon Lucas
Richard M. Daley Friend of the Neighborhoods Award: Marca Bristo
This year's sponsors include Clayco, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, The Chicago Community Trust, Pritzker Traubert Foundation, Driehaus Foundation, JPMorgan Chase, CIBC, Fifth Third Bank, Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority at McCormick Square, Woods Fund Chicago, Northern Trust, PNC Bank, Polk Bros. Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, State Farm, BMO Harris Bank, US Bank, Wintrust Community Banks, Southwest, Sterling Bay, Peoples Gas and many more.
The program can be viewed at www.lisc-cnda.org.
About LISC
With residents and partners, LISC forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity
across America - great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families. Since 1979,
LISC has invested $20 billion to build or rehab 400,500 affordable homes and apartments and
develop 66.8 million square feet of retail, community and educational space. For more
information, please visit lisc.org/chicago.
