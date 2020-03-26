community journalist

Rosy's Bakery takes its own twist on a concha called conchavirus

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rosy's Bakery in Little Village has got one item on the menu that's got people talking and ordering treats by the doze, they call it Concha-virus.

" We wanted to turn a negative into a positive one by creating my very own conchavirus," said Eddie Vazquez, executive pastry chef and owner at Rosy's Bakery.

A concha is a sweet roll with a sugar crust on top. Usually, the sweet brads are one plain color. To cheer people up, Vazquez has decided to decorate the conchas with bright colors.

It all started with a friend challenging Vazquez to make his own conchavirus, a challenge bakers in Mexico have already taken on.

He then posted his work on Facebook and it took off.

"It went viral and now people are placing their orders by the dozen," said Vazquez.

His intention is to make someone smile.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslittle villagecommunity journalistbakerycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Humboldt Park shelter offering bed and hot meals for homeless youth
Chicago suburbs empty during shelter-in-place order
Edgewater hosts Virtual Restaurant Week during COVID-19 crisis
DuPage County spelling bee champion hopes to carry on family legacy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago warns of park, lakefront shutdown and police citations
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
What to know about Illinois' 1,865 COVID-19 cases
Try these tips when filing for unemployment during COVID-19 crisis
Hospitals face ethical and logistical questions amid ventilator shortage
Illinois' tax filing deadline delayed as COVID-19 cases rise to 1,865
Local man on mission to bring food, fellowship to homeless residents
Show More
Chicago couple livestreams wedding during COVID-19 pandemic
Lake Bluff mom leads viral virtual kindergarten class
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening rain Thursday
Mundelein mayor, wife positive for COVID-19
Boy's death no longer counted among LA County's coronavirus total
More TOP STORIES News