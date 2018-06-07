Little Walter tribute planned for 35th annual Chicago Blues Fest

CHICAGO (WLS) --The 35th annual Chicago Blues Festival is this weekend and there is a special tribute planned for Little Walter, who helped shaped Chicago as the Blues capitol of the world.
Billy Branch, Corky Siegel and Vino Louden stopped by ABC7 in advance of their performances at Millennium Park this weekend along with Mary May from the city's Department of Cultural Affairs.
Branch will lead the Little Walter tribute on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The annual Chicago Blues Fest is free and family friendly. It starts at 11 a.m. on Friday and runs through Sunday.
For more information visit: chicagobluesfestival.us