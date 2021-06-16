juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrations in Chicago scheduled ahead of soon-to-be state holiday this weekend

Federal holidays 2021: Juneteenth holiday bill passed Senate, on to House
By
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker expected to make Juneteenth IL holiday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has a number of events planned Wednesday, leading up to Juneteenth this weekend.

At Daley Plaza, a Juneteenth flag was raised earlier this week, and at noon Wednesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will lead a ceremony there.

Chicago and Cook County plan to celebrate Juneteenth in a variety of ways this week.



RELATED: Chicago to recognize Juneteenth as city holiday starting next year

Preckwinkle's Cook County event will likely come after Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign a bill at 10 a.m. in Springfield, making Juneteenth a state holiday.

Juneteenth, which falls on Saturday, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

RELATED: Senate unanimously passes bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Forty six states to date have made Juneteenth a paid state holiday, and Illinois is set to become the 47th.

Juneteenth is also one step closer to becoming a federal holiday after the U.S. Senate passed a bill, which is now heading to the House.

County leaders will also announce Wednesday that they will light the skyline in red in honor of Juneteenth.
