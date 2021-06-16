Juneteenth celebrations in Chicago scheduled ahead of soon-to-be state holiday this weekend

At Daley Plaza, a Juneteenth flag was raised earlier this week, and at noon Wednesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will lead a ceremony there.
RELATED: Chicago to recognize Juneteenth as city holiday starting next year
Preckwinkle's Cook County event will likely come after Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign a bill at 10 a.m. in Springfield, making Juneteenth a state holiday.
Juneteenth, which falls on Saturday, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
RELATED: Senate unanimously passes bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
Forty six states to date have made Juneteenth a paid state holiday, and Illinois is set to become the 47th.
Juneteenth is also one step closer to becoming a federal holiday after the U.S. Senate passed a bill, which is now heading to the House.
County leaders will also announce Wednesday that they will light the skyline in red in honor of Juneteenth.