Local chefs use their culinary talents to support the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction

The March of Dimes helps hundreds of thousands of premature babies and their families every year. And some local chefs are using their talents in the kitchen to help support the cause.

Chef Cory Morris from Boleo at the Kimpton Gray Hotel and Chef Tom Van Lente from TVL Culinary joined ABC7 to give a preview of the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction.

The event is sold out, but you can still support the March of Dimes by visiting https://www.marchofdimes.org/
