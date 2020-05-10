Community & Events

Chicago community activist, son give away hundreds of Mother's Day gifts in Auburn Gresham

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An early Mother's Day giveaway on Chicago's South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood certainly brightened some days Saturday.

Community activist Andrew Holmes and his son spent the day handing out hundreds of fruit baskets, cards and flowers to mothers at 79th and Halsted Streets.

RELATED: Free printable Mother's Day card and poster!

"My son came up with this idea that we should come out and support the mothers," Holmes said. "They are the key to us being here."

The mothers and grandmothers who came to the drive-thru giveaway said they were very thankful.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoauburn greshamfree stuffmothers daydonations
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois among 6 states to receive supply of remdesivir
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
WATCH: Mass from Holy Name Cathedral at 9:30 a.m. Sunday
Lightfoot announces 5-phase plan to reopen Chicago
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago postal worker dies of COVID-19 a week after giving birth
Chicago protesters rally on 2nd weekend of new stay-at-home order
Show More
Obama calls White House response to COVID-19 'absolute chaotic disaster'
Chicago AccuWeather: Periods of rain Sunday, snow possible
Man, 57, charged in fight with CPD officers at South Loop storage center
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
3 top US health officials possibly exposed to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News